Mark Bartlett ordered to serve 10 years on probation for 2019 MLK Day confrontation

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County man who pulled a gun on a group of Black teen protesters on Martin Luther King Jr. Day four years ago on Tuesday accepted a plea deal following a confrontation with the participants.

Mark Bartlett pleaded guilty to five counts and was ordered to serve a total of 10 years of probation in connection with the 2019 incident. He was also ordered to not have contact with the victims and must serve over 300 hours of community service.

Mark Bartlett is accused of hate crimes. (Source: CBS4)

If Bartlett had not accepted the plea deal, he was facing up to 55 years in prison for the tirade directed towards the MLK holiday participants.

Bartlett was accused of hate crimes after investigators say he yelled racial slurs and brandished a gun at protesters.

He was initially charged with carrying a concealed firearm. More charges were added to include three counts of aggravated assault with prejudice and improperly exhibiting a firearm, along with carrying a concealed firearm.

The incident began during the annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event over Martin Luther King Junior weekend. That's when Bartlett was caught on cell phone video with a gun yelling racial slurs at a group of teenagers, who had been blocking traffic riding their bikes in protest of housing issues.

During the hearing Tuesday, Bartlett apologized to the court, saying he regretted his actions that day.