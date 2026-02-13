Day of service, love honors those lost in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in Parkland

Saturday will mark eight years since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that all of South Florida and the rest of the U.S. will never forget.

Seventeen beloved members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas family were killed, but they will never be forgotten.

On Friday, the Broward School District will observe a day of service and love for the 14 students and three staff members who were killed during the mass shooting that took place in 2018.

Tributes will be held at schools across the district throughout the day along with a moment of reflection at 10:17 a.m.

Photos of those who were lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018.

District coming together to honor those who were lost

Events to honor those who were killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 have been planned at schools across the district.

At Driftwood Elementary School in Hollywood, students from all grades will gather on the physical education field to form the word "LOVE," with the letter "O" in the shape of a heart.

Students at South Broward High School in Hollywood will participate in HeArts & Crafts, including making bookmarks for elementary school students, painting coffee cup sleeves with kindness messages, decorating clothespins with positive messages and creating Wishing Tree Notes.

Students at Ramblewood Elementary School in Coral Springs have been collecting food items for children in need, and will assemble "Weekend Packs" for families through a community partnership with a local church.

And Deerfield Beach Elementary School will be creating artwork that depicts a Path to Kindness. Students are expected to decorate paper cutouts of rocks with messages of love and caring and then attach them to the path.

Students will also earn "Love Stickers" throughout the day for kind actions to add them to the Path of Kindness.