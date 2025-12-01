Endangered Margate teenager reported missing after disappearing from parent's home, police say
Police in Margate are asking the public for help in locating an endangered teenager who was reported missing early Sunday morning.
Police said 17-year-old Allison Exantus was last seen at her parent's home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.
She is described as a black female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, straight teeth, a belly button piercing and an earring in both ears.
Allison was last seen wearing a black/red crop hoodie and black leggings.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allison Exantus is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.