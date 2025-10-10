Grief grips Margate after fire kills 13-year-old and his dog

A quiet neighborhood in Margate is reeling after a devastating house fire claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and his dog on Thursday afternoon.

City officials confirmed the teen's death on Friday. His older brother identified him as Gianni Jackson but declined to speak on camera.

Grief and loss on Sixth Street

Neighbors and relatives gathered outside the burned home in the 5000 block of Southwest Sixth Street, where grief hung heavy in the air. A sign taped to the front door now reads "Unsafe Building." Amid the debris, family members could be seen retrieving what little was left — including a surviving book bag, one of the few items spared by the flames.

"I knew the grandmother — she's a faithful member of our church," said one neighbor who asked not to be named. "Such a tragedy... It's heartfelt. Now we have to rally around her, help her stabilize, and make sure she's okay."

Fire broke out Thursday afternoon

According to witnesses, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Flames quickly tore through the single-family home as firefighters rushed to the scene. Two adults — believed to be Gianni's father and grandmother — managed to escape.

Next-door neighbor Dina recalled the confusion as she saw the grandmother outside, visibly disoriented.

"I asked her if she wanted me to go with her in the rescue unit," she said. "She said yes — and I did."

Firefighters unable to save teen

Firefighters attempted to reach Gianni inside the home, but officials said he and his dog had already died by the time they were found.

Chopper footage from CBS News Miami showed the charred remains of the property as investigators combed through the wreckage Friday morning. Fire officials said the blaze began at the back of the home, though the cause remains under investigation. One additional dog was rescued.

Community mourns young victim

Outside, neighbors continued to embrace one another — hugs, tears and prayers marking a somber morning after a tragic night.

"Muy triste," said another resident quietly — very sad.

At just 13 years old, Gianni Jackson's life was cut short, leaving behind a heartbroken family and a community determined to support them as they begin to rebuild.