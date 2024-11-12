Marco Rubio's journey took him from West Miami to Washington DC

MIAMI - Marco Rubio's political journey began humbly in the 1990s in West Miami, where he took his first steps into public service.

Today, his career spans from local government to the U.S. Senate, with many in his hometown still championing his rise.

Rubio's supporters, mentors, and colleagues believe his dedication, intelligence, and loyalty make him uniquely suited for an elevated role on the world stage, including a potential appointment as U.S. Secretary of State.

"Can you imagine, Marco Rubio came to my house? I knew his mother, and he told me, 'Is there any way you can help me, because I want to run for commissioner in West Miami,'" said Rebeca Sosa. She was mayor of West Miami at the time and later a county commissioner. She says she was with him from day one.

"Marco has always been super intelligent, but the most important part I see in Marco is his loyalty to those who believe in him," she said.

Yolanda Aguilar was city manager back then in West Miami.

"I had hopes for him, and he came in, and he just wowed everyone in the community," she said.

She believes he's well qualified for the nation's top diplomat.

"I think he's an ideal candidate for the nomination for U.S. Secretary of State. His knowledge and expertise on the Intelligence Commission have put him in a position to be a tremendous asset to the Trump administration and to represent our nation," Aguilar said.

Many here in West Miami have followed Rubio's career, from city commissioner to the state legislature to the U.S. Senate.

Liz Romero is a big supporter who believes he's ready to take on a global role.

"I think he's going to bring lots of knowledge and passion as well. He's very passionate about his work," she said.

Associate Professor of Political Science Dario Moreno co-teaches with Rubio at FIU. He says Rubio is well qualified for the role of top diplomat. Sen. Rubio is vice chair of the Intelligence Committee, a senior member of Foreign Relations, a former chair of Small Business, and serves on the Appropriations Committee.

"He's one of the famed group of eight members of Congress on the Intelligence Oversight Committee who actually get daily briefings from the CIA, FBI, and American intelligence networks. So he's been involved in these issues for the last decade," he said.

Moreno noted that Rubio's ascent enhances Florida's standing on the international stage.

"This is a great story for Miami. You know, I've been living in Miami for almost 40 years now, and Miami was once a backwater of national politics. Suddenly, we've gone from that backwater to the center of national politics," he said.