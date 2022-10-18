Marco Rubio, Val Demings set to debate Tuesday night in Palm Beach County

MIAMI -- Val Demings and Marc Rubio are slated to debate Tuesday evening, the first -- and only -- scheduled meeting between the two in which each is expected to discuss their vision for Florida and explain why they should be elected to the U.S. Senate.

Rubio, 51, is seeking re-election to a Senate seat he has held since 2010 while Rep. Demings, 65, is trying to score an upset in race that recent polls have shown her trailing the incumbent.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be held in Palm Beach County. The campaign has garnered national interest and could very well determine which party controls the U.S. Senate come January.

"Val is in striking distance because of strong fundraising and because she has been voting for Florida in key things like infrastructure and hurricane relief," U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat who represents Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel.

Demings, a Democrat, hails from the Orlando area and has a law enforcement background, serving as chief of the Orlando Police Department for several years.

Rubio is expected to tout his experience and his record in the Senate, a campaign spokesperson said.

"On Tuesday night, Marco Rubio will highlight his record of getting things done for Florida and shine a light on Congresswoman Val Demings' blind support for Democrats' agenda and her failure to deliver results for Floridians," spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory told the Sentinel.

