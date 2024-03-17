Which NCAA basketball teams are in March Madness 2024? See the full list by conference

The teams for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament have been selected, as 68 schools will square off in March Madness.

The tournament bracket consists of the 32 Division I conference tournament winners, along with 36 teams that received at-large bids from the selection committee. Prior to the start of the first round, the field will be whittled down to 64 teams as eight teams compete in the First Four play-in round.

While each conference is guaranteed at least one team in the tournament, the bulk of the at-large bids tend to go to the so-called Power Five conferences: the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), the Big Ten, the Big 12, the Pac-12 and the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The future of the Pac-12, however, remains murky at best, as 10 of the 12 schools will be joining other conferences in the 2024-2025 school year.

Below is a list of every 2024 March Madness team broken down by conference.

American East teams playing in March Madness 2024

Vermont Catamounts

American Athletic teams playing in March Madness 2024

University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers

Florida Atlantic Owls

Atlantic Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024

Duquesne Dukes

Dayton Flyers

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

North Carolina Tar Heels

Duke Blue Devils

NC State Wolfpack

Virginia Cavaliers

Clemson Tigers

Atlantic Sun teams playing in March Madness 2024

Stetson Hatters

Big 12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

Houston Cougars

BYU Cougars

Texas Tech Red Raiders

TCU Horned Frogs

Baylor Bears

Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Longhorns

Iowa State Cyclones

Big East teams playing in March Madness 2024

Connecticut Huskies

Marquette Golden Eagles



Creighton Bluejays

Big Sky teams playing in March Madness 2024

Montana State Bobcats

Big South teams playing in March Madness 2024

Longwood Lancers

Big Ten teams playing in March Madness 2024

Purdue Boilermakers

Illinois Fighting Illini

Wisconsin Badgers

Northwestern Wildcats

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Michigan State Spartans

Big West teams playing in March Madness 2024

Long Beach State Beach

Coastal Athletic Association teams playing in March Madness 2024

Charleston Cougars

Conference USA teams playing in March Madness 2024

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Horizon League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Ivy League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Yale Bulldogs

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Saint Peter's Peacocks

Mid-American Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Akron Zips

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Howard Bison

Missouri Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

Drake Bulldogs

Mountain West teams playing in March Madness 2024

New Mexico Lobos

San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State Broncos

Utah State Aggies

Colorado State Rams

Nevada Wolf Pack

Northeast teams playing in March Madness 2024

Wagner Seahawks

Ohio Valley teams playing in March Madness 2024

Morehead State Eagles

Pac-12 teams playing in March Madness 2024

Arizona Wildcats

Oregon Ducks

Washington State Cougars

Colorado Buffaloes



Patriot League teams playing in March Madness 2024

Colgate Raiders

Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams playing in March Madness 2024

Tennessee Volunteers

Auburn Tigers

Kentucky Wildcats

Texas A&M Aggies

Florida Gators

South Carolina Gamecocks

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide

Southern teams playing in March Madness 2024

Samford Bulldogs

Southland teams playing in March Madness 2024

McNeese State Cowboys

Southwestern Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Grambling State Tigers

Summit League teams playing in March Madness 2024

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sun Belt teams playing in March Madness 2024

James Madison Dukes

West Coast teams playing in March Madness 2024

Saint Mary's Gaels

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Western Athletic Conference teams playing in March Madness 2024

Grand Canyon Antelopes

