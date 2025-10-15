Police investigating after man's body found floating at Miami Beach Marina, officials say

A man's body was found floating at the Miami Beach Marina early Wednesday, police confirmed.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, a little 8 a.m., officers were called to the marina in the 300 block of Alton Road after reports of a body floating in the water.

CBS Miami News Chopper 4 was over the scene as crews searched the water where the man's body was discovered, and as crime scene investigators arrived at the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and have yet to release any details surrounding the man's name or whether they suspect foul play.

We'll update as more information becomes available.