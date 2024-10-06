Man, woman hospitalized after shots fired into vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS - Two people were taken to a hospital after they were shot while in a vehicle Sunday morning, Miami Gardens police said.

At 6:42 a.m., police units responded to the 1900 block of NW 155th Street regarding shots fired.

A man and woman were in a vehicle in front of a residence when they were struck by bullets, police said. The person fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted them to a hospital.