Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman hospitalized after shots fired into vehicle in Miami Gardens

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI GARDENS - Two people were taken to a hospital after they were shot while in a vehicle Sunday morning, Miami Gardens police said.

At 6:42 a.m., police units responded to the 1900 block of NW 155th Street regarding shots fired.

A man and woman were in a vehicle in front of a residence when they were struck by bullets, police said. The person fled the scene in an unknown direction.   

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted them to a hospital.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.