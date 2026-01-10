Watch CBS News
Local News

Adam Johnson, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 is back in spotlight after announcing he is running for office in Florida

By
Alyssa Dzikowski
Digital Media Producer, CBS Miami
Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.
Read Full Bio
Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The man who stole a lectern from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan 6th is running as a Republican for public office in Florida, according to our CBS sister station in West Palm Beach WPEC. 

41-year-old Adam Johnson became known as "The lectern guy" after he was caught on camera during the incident.

According to WPEC, He later pleaded guilty to entering or remaining in a restricted building and was sentenced to 75 days in prison.

Johnson filed paperwork to run for an at-large county commission seat in Manatee county-Florida.

According to his campaign website, Johnson says he is "Tired of watching MAGA principles get ignored at the local level."

Johnson had served his sentence by the time President Donald Trump pardoned all January 6th defendants on his first day back in office.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue