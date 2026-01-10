Adam Johnson, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 is back in spotlight after announcing he is running for office in Florida

The man who stole a lectern from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office on Jan 6th is running as a Republican for public office in Florida, according to our CBS sister station in West Palm Beach WPEC.

41-year-old Adam Johnson became known as "The lectern guy" after he was caught on camera during the incident.

According to WPEC, He later pleaded guilty to entering or remaining in a restricted building and was sentenced to 75 days in prison.

Johnson filed paperwork to run for an at-large county commission seat in Manatee county-Florida.

According to his campaign website, Johnson says he is "Tired of watching MAGA principles get ignored at the local level."

Johnson had served his sentence by the time President Donald Trump pardoned all January 6th defendants on his first day back in office.