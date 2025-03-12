Man who stole car during dealership test drive identified, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

Months after a man stole a car from a dealership during a test drive, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's said they've identified him. Now they're asking for the public's help in finding him.

The man they are looking for is 51-year-old Alexander Roque Ramos. They described him as being 6 feet tall, about 220 pounds and has a distinctive scar along his right jaw line.

Sheriff's investigators say they're certain he is the same man seen on surveillance video walking into Prado Auto Sales, on SW 8 Street and 73 Avenue, on Sept. 28.

Alejandro Prado, the owner of the dealership, said after walking around the lot and asking questions about a couple of different vehicles, the man settled on a 2019 Infiniti Q50. He then reportedly asked for the keys and wanted to go on a test drive with a salesman.

After the two left, Prado said they stopped a few blocks away and the man asked to switch seats because there was something he didn't like about driving the car. When the salesman got out of the car to switch seats, the man drove off, according to Prado.

Now police say they know who he is, but not where he is.

"We're asking the community for any information they may have. We know who he is. If you know where he works, where he resides or any possible location where he may be, we want you to step forward," Miami-Dade Sheriff's Deputy Joseph Peguero said.

Anyone with information on Roque Ramos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or online.