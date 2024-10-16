Man seen on video suspected of stealing 2019 Infinity during test drive

MIAMI-DADE - Miami-Dade police are looking for a man they say drove off with a 2019 Infinity from Prado Auto Sales during a test drive.

"It took a lot of guts," owner Alejandro Prado Owner said. "He was calm, like if he was just rolling through familiar territory. It was surreal."

Alejandro Prado is one of the owners of the dealership on Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 73rd Avenue that has been around since 1964.

"I never felt like this before," Prado said.

Prado said on Sept. 28, a man wearing a red T-shirt is seen in surveillance video walking onto the lot on a busy day for them, asking questions about a specific car.

"He showed interest in a couple cars. He landed on an Infiniti Q50 that we have. Asked to get the keys. We started the car for him and he said can we go ahead and do a test drive?" Prado said.

Infinity Q 5250 was stolen Prado Auto Sales

Prado said the suspect drove the vehicle out of the lot with a salesman.

Prado said he said: "Do you mind if we switch seats, and you drive the car back to the dealer because there's something that I don't like with the car. It feels weird and that was his opportunity."

Once the car salesman got out of car to switch seats, the thief took off.

"My salesman is outside a car and watches a car gone," Prado said.

Police and Prado are hoping he gets caught.

"I don't want this to happen to anybody else because he looked comfortable at what he was doing," Prado said.

Prado said the man has a distinct scar on his neck.

If you know anything about him or the theft, call Crime Stopper at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).