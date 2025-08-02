Man who uses wheelchair killed, motorcyclist hospitalized in Liberty City crash, Miami Police say

A man who uses a wheelchair is dead, and a motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries following a crash in northwestern Miami late Friday night, police said.

Just after 10:05 p.m., first responders were called to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 53rd Street in Liberty City regarding a male pedestrian who uses a wheelchair getting struck by a motorcycle, City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue took the man in the wheelchair and the motorcyclist to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The man in the wheelchair died at the hospital, Miami Police said.

Neither the man in the wheelchair or the motorcylist have been identified at this time.

Police did not say whether any arrests were made, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.