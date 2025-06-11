Out of work, not out of duty: Jobless man cares for aging mom amid financial strain

Man taking care of aging mom struggles to find job: "My bills keep adding up"

Man taking care of aging mom struggles to find job: "My bills keep adding up"

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with their January 2025 report, about 5.5 million Americans were unemployed but wanted a job, with many facing tough financial choices.

For Darrell Webb, 47, the decision to care for his aging mother remains non-negotiable.

Out of work since January, Webb has burned through his 401(k), moved in with friends and applied to more than 300 jobs, all while prioritizing his mother's well-being over his own.

"I've been unemployed since January 8th. My bills keep on adding up," said Webb, who previously worked as a senior marketing specialist. "I immediately went into panic mode. I suffer from anxiety, so I was having anxiety attacks."

Personal sacrifices in an uncertain economy

Webb's circumstances grew dire quickly. Without a steady paycheck, he gave up his own place and moved in with friends. He tapped into his retirement savings just to keep himself and his mother afloat.

"I emptied out my 401k. You know, just doing everything I can to make it, to survive," Webb said.

Despite his relentless job search, Webb said he's had little luck landing interviews.

"Not having my own place, not buying enough stuff that I would need as far as food and everything because I'd rather her be okay," he said. "But mounting bills, the pressure to take care of mom, and no work is taking a big toll."

"You start having more negative thoughts. You know what did I do to become such a failure in life? You know what am I missing that people don't want to hire me?"

Millions feel the weight of elder care responsibilities

Webb is not alone. A recent Pew Research Center study shows that 75% of adults believe they have a financial obligation to care for their elderly parents.

Despite financial hardships, roughly two-thirds of adults say they feel it's their responsibility to provide care for aging loved ones.

"I've always just tried to make things comfortable for her, especially since my dad passed," said Webb.

As the U.S. population continues to age, the number of adults caught between economic uncertainty and caregiving responsibilities is expected to grow.

A job market clouded by uncertainty

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that jobs are being added to the economy each month. But factors such as global tariffs and shifting policies are creating instability in the market, according to Julie Kampf with JBK Associates International.

"Companies are just confused right now. You know they are hearing a lot of different things. One day there are tariffs; one day there aren't. One day, there are cuts, one day there aren't," Kampf said.

For those like Webb still searching for a stable position, Kampf says there are ways to stand out—starting with resume customization and a professional online presence.

"Why are you the best person? How do you differentiate yourself? There has to be key buzzwords and key things you're saying that are going to get somebody to stand out," she said.

Still hoping for a break

For now, Webb is holding onto hope that someone will take a chance on him—allowing him not only to rebuild his career, but to continue supporting the woman who raised him.

"I wish that someone could hear me, could see me and could understand my situation," said Webb.