Man stabbed during fight at an LA Fitness in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Two men were taken to the hospital after a fight led to a stabbing at a west Miami-Dade gym on Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police, just after 8 a.m. officers were sent to an LA Fitness at 14100 SW 8 Street after they received reports of a stabbing

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed. They also discovered a second man who had been injured as a result of the fight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both men to a nearby hospital where they were listed as stable.