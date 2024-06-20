Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed during fight at an LA Fitness in west Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Two men were taken to the hospital after a fight led to a stabbing at a west Miami-Dade gym on Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade police, just after 8 a.m. officers were sent to an LA Fitness at 14100 SW 8 Street after they received reports of a stabbing

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been stabbed.  They also discovered a second man who had been injured as a result of the fight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took both men to a nearby hospital where they were listed as stable.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 12:58 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.