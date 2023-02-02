Man shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach, prompting closure of freeway's southbound lanes

FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road were reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.

Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.

The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, according to a written statement from the sheriff's office.

Officials say a driver was shot overnight on I-95 in Pompano Beach at Sample Road. A tow truck was removing the vehicle while deputies investigated the crash. CBS 4

Information about his condition was pending.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A tow truck arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. and towed a gray Tesla that had extensive front end damage.

The lane closures had extended from Sample Road to Copans Road before they reopened.

There was an extensive traffic back-up while the lanes were closed.

Anyone with information about the accident was asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.