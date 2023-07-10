Watch CBS News
Man shot in broad daylight in front of Hollywood home

By Teri Hornstein

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are trying to track down a gunman who shot a man in broad daylight in front of a Hollywood home.

It happened Sunday near Filmore Street and North 26th Avenue around 3 p.m., just blocks from City Hall.

SWAT officers arrived on the scene and a perimeter was established. Hours later no one was in custody.

Christophe Barbier, who lives in the neighborhood, said a Ring video caught the moments before the shooting.

"The Ring video catches a guy between that tree and that black car, we think that individual was waiting here and then he moves in front of the house, and (you can) see on the Ring video he has his arm pointed in that direction

The injured man was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, no word on his condition. 

First published on July 10, 2023 / 5:33 AM

