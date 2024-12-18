Watch CBS News
FDLE investigates fatal Boca Raton police shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a Boca Raton police officer on Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. along Northwest 2nd Avenue between Northwest 2nd Street and Palmetto Park Road.

Authorities did not say what led to the shooting, but CBS News Miami has learned the officer involved was unhurt during the incident.

Police had not yet identified the person who died.    

Boca police posted on social media, "The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. Roads will remain closed until further notice."

As is the case involving police shootings, the FDLE will investigate this incident.  

