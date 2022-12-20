Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit

MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.

Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines.

They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue.

Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under.

Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West.

Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond.

Police did not say what may have led to the chase.

The man's condition remains unknown.

The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.