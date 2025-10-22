Man dies after being pinned underneath vehicle in Miami, police say

A man is dead after being pinned underneath a vehicle in Miami, police said Wednesday morning.

According to the Miami Police Department, a little before 9 a.m., officers were called to the incident at SW 7th Avenue and SW 8th Street after a reported "pedestrian hit" call in Little Havana. When they arrived, officers found the victim underneath a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

Police said the owner of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

At this time, no other details surrounding the incident have been released. CBS Miami has reached out to Miami Police for comment.