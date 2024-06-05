Man on scooter accused of shooting at couple in Miami

MIAMI - A Miami man is facing several charges after being accused of shooting at a couple on Monday afternoon.

Police said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Northwest 2nd. Avenue.

The accused shooter was identified as Evan Flores, 24.

The incident report says the scooter closely passed by the victim as he was standing outside the driver's side of his vehicle. The victim said he yelled at the driver and passenger of the scooter and said, "What's your problem?" and that is when the scooter stopped and both operator and passenger got off.

While the victim was talking to the passenger, the scooter operator pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim, saying, "What's up now n***, what's up now?" as he continued to point the gun at the victim.

The victim, according to the police report, said he initially believed that the gun was fake and that is when he turned around and began walking back to his vehicle.

It was then that the victim heard one shot followed by three others, according to police.

The victim told authorities he ran to this vehicle and pushed his girlfriend's head down to avoid getting shot.

Police said the passenger of the scooter was later found and he corroborated the victim's account of what happened.

Flores faces several charges including attempted felony murder with a firearm and display of a firearm while committing a felony.

Flores was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.