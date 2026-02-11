Man secretly lived inside Florida Keys fire station for a week before being noticed, sheriff's office says

A man experiencing homelessness was arrested for burglary after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said he was found living in a Florida Keys firehouse for a week before anyone at the facility noticed.

The unusual incident took place on Tuesday when the sheriff's office said that they were notified by a Monroe County fire official about an unknown man who was found inside Sugarloaf Fire Station 10 located on Sugarloaf Key.

The sheriff's office said that the suspect, who was later identified as 45-year-old Mark Alvarado, was spotted in the fire station's living quarters located on the second floor of the building.

Mark Alvarado Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Alvarado, who is from New York state, told the sheriff's office that he was experiencing homelessness had had been staying at the fire house to make use of the building's water and electricity.

The sheriff's office also said that Alvarado told them that he had been staying there for about a week before he was noticed.

In addition, the sheriff's office said that Alvarado was seen wearing a Monroe County Fire Rescue shirt and shorts at the time of the incident, which he had admitted to stealing from the station, the sheriff's office continued.

Alvarado was arrested, and the sheriff's office said he was charged with theft and burglary.