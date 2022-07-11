Woman speaks out after Brownsville shooting leaves brother dead: "It's not a game"

MIAMI – Miami-Dade PD is investigating a shooting at a store in Brownsville that's left one person dead.

"Now, today, July 10, we have to mourn both of them, and three years apart," said Keini Borrell.

She is Cornelius Bain's oldest sister. She says he was killed in a deadly shooting off NW 32 Avenue early Sunday morning.

"I don't know if he was trying to run and made it towards the front of the store, I'm not really sure," she explained. "He had been shot in the head."

Police say units responded to a ShotSpotter notification and found an adult male dead from a gunshot wound.

MDFR made contact with another man who had a gunshot wound and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

"The guys hopped out of the car and they just started shooting, so we don't know if it was directed towards him the other guy who did get shot was someone he knew," Borrell said. "We don't know if it was for them or just shooting at the store randomly."

She says in 2019 their sister, Coretta Bain, was shot and killed by her boyfriend.

Their family was adamant about stopping gun violence. Cornelius Bain's family had planned a rally in Broward County for Monday in honor of his sister – they now tragically have to cancel.

"People think that this is a game and they get these guns, and it's not a game, because when your people are gone, they're never coming back," Borrell said.

Borrell continues to say she believes her brother was murdered by someone that he knew.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.