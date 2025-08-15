Man injured in Fort Lauderdale stabbing, one person detained by police

One person was detained by police after an early morning stabbing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, around 2 a.m. officers were sent to a home in the 1400 block of SW 32 Court to check out reports of a stabbing. This is north of I-595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A man told the officers he had asked a neighbor for help after he was stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital, the extent of his injuries were not released.

"After receiving additional information on scene, officers immediately made entry into the residence and located an adult female victim," police said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police have not said how she was injured.

Investigators said the suspect, who is known to both the man and the woman, was found inside the home and detained

"This is an isolated incident and is believed to be domestic in nature," police said.