Man in critical condition following stabbing in downtown Miami

MIAMI - Miami police are investigating the stabbing of a man in downtown Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Flagler Street and West 2nd Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. 

Miami Fire Rescue reported that the victim, believed to be a 59-year-old man, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition.

CBS News Miami spoke to a man at the scene who said he saw two men fighting.

"I just saw 2 guys fistfight. One guy dropped. I looked up and then a guy passed by on the scooter with a bloody knife," said Troy Jones.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

Aerial footage from Chopper 4 showed multiple police cruisers and yellow crime scene tape blocking off a section of the sidewalk.

This is the second stabbing in the city of Miami in as many days.

On Tuesday, a man was fatally stabbed inside a trolley shortly before 3 p.m. near Biscayne Boulevard and NE 29 Street.

