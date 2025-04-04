Man in critical condition after Miami double shooting

Miami Police investigate double shooting blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital

Miami Police investigate double shooting blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital

Miami Police investigate double shooting blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital

Miami Police are investigating after two men were shot overnight just blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at 1740 NW 5 Avenue, this is underneath I-95 near the S.R. 836 interchange.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Police said one was struck by a bullet, the other appears to have been grazed by one.

Miami Fire Rescue took the men to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.