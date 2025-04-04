Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after Miami double shooting

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Miami Police investigate double shooting blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital
Miami Police investigate double shooting blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital 01:14

Miami Police are investigating after two men were shot overnight just blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at 1740 NW 5 Avenue, this is underneath I-95 near the S.R. 836 interchange.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Police said one was struck by a bullet, the other appears to have been grazed by one. 

Miami Fire Rescue took the men to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where one was listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.