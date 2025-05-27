Man shot multiple times in Florida City, airlifted to hospital, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in Florida City, according to police.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert around 12:56 a.m. in the area of 1322 Northwest 5th Avenue. Shortly after, a 911 call came in reporting a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult male, suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said the man managed to run several blocks to his home after the shooting. Officers provided medical aid at the scene until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities said he was alert and conscious when first responders reached him.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, no suspect information had been released.