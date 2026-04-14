Man hit by car after getting stabbed in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after the sheriff's office said a man was hit by a car Monday night after he was stabbed nearby.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted just before midnight that a pedestrian was hit by a car in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 77th Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found that the victim, who was only identified as an adult man, had been stabbed at a nearby location and was walking in the area when he was then hit by a car.

That car, deputies said, remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be treated for injuries, and his condition is not currently known.

No other information was released.