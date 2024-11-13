Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found unresponsive in apartment complex pool in Oakland Park dies

By Allen Cone

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

OAKLAND PARK - A man found unresponsive in a pool at an Oakland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning has died, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

At 5:38 a.m., BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a possible drowning call near the 3000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man had been pulled out of a pool by a bystander.

A detective administered CPR until rescue arrived. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, and he was later pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation but no foul play suspected at this time, BSO said. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.