Man found unresponsive in apartment complex pool in Oakland Park dies

OAKLAND PARK - A man found unresponsive in a pool at an Oakland Park apartment complex Wednesday morning has died, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

At 5:38 a.m., BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a possible drowning call near the 3000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man had been pulled out of a pool by a bystander.

A detective administered CPR until rescue arrived. Paramedics took the man to an area hospital, and he was later pronounced deceased.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation but no foul play suspected at this time, BSO said. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.