Dead man found floating in Northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

Deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead after his body was found floating in a Northwest Miami-Dade body of water on Saturday morning.

Just after 8:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call near 15300 NW 60th Ave, where a person was seen floating in a body of water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded as well and took the man out of the water before pronouncing him dead, MDSO said.

MDSO said its Homicide Bureau is actively investigating, adding that the manner and cause of death will be determined after the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner conducts an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.