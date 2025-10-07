Watch CBS News
Man fatally stabbed at Miami-Dade park, authorities say

Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado

A man was killed and another was taken into custody after a stabbing Tuesday morning at a park in northwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 9:45 a.m. to Arthur Woodard Park, located in the 1200 block of Northwest 99th Street, after reports of a stabbing, MDSO said in a statement.

When they arrived, deputies found an unresponsive man. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot but was apprehended with the help of witnesses, authorities said.

MDSO homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 

