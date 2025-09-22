Family questions BSO's response after man fatally shot by Broward deputy during alleged mental health crisis

A man in his 30s was fatally shot by a Broward deputy Sunday after a call concerning that he was armed with a gun, officials said. Some of the exchange between the suspect and deputies was caught on cellphone video.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 2500 block of Northwest Ninth Court, near Fort Lauderdale, on a report of a disturbance involving a firearm.

Family members shared a video with CBS News Miami that showed the scene outside of the home, and the suspect had a gun to his head.

Officials said at some point during the response, deputies made contact with the suspect, and a deputy fatally shot him. No other injuries were reported.

The victim's cousin, Shakira McFadden, told CBS News Miami that his name was Jerell Dolison. She questioned why Dolison, who had several children and a wife, who was also at the scene, was shot.

"We need a system for mental patients," McFadden said. "Could he not have been shot in the leg? Could you not have used a rubber gun? That is crazy."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, which is standard protocol when a deputy fires their weapon.