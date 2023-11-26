Man fatally shot in Tamarac last week; police identify victim

TAMARAC — The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a man getting fatally shot last week in Tamarac.

Around 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, BSO received a call reporting shots fired near the 7000 block of NW 79th Avenue, prompting deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim — identified as 21-year-old Mateo Delgado — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies then quickly established a perimeter around the scene to search for the shooter, and paramedics then pronounced Delgado deceased on scene.

BSO homicide detectives later responded to the scene and are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting. According to preliminary investigation, Delgado was inside of a vehicle when he was shot before he drove away and crashed into a nearby pole.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Det. Ryan Schnakenberg at (954) 321-4274 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also submit your tips to Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477).

This was one of few shootings that occurred Thanksgiving week in Tamarac. The day before, a man died from his injuries after getting shot on Nob Hill Road. Later on Saturday morning, a 3-year-old girl was fatally shot at an Extended Stay America.