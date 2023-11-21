Broward sheriff investigating fatal shooting of man in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A suspect was in custody after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Tamarac, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was not identified, was arrested after deputies found the body of the victim shortly before 2 p.m. near the 6000 block of Nob Hill Road.

Chopper 4 over the scene of a fatal shooting in Tamarac. CBS News Miami

Deputies were called to the area for a report of a shooting, according to the sheriff's office. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Investigators said the incident remains under investigation and they did not disclose a possible motive for the incident.

Authorities also did not say if the victim knew the man who shot him.