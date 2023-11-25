Child fatally shot at Tamarac motel

TAMARAC — A child was fatally shot at a Broward County motel Saturday morning.

Around 8:19 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting near the 3000 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac, prompting deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found a child suffering from a gunshot wound. According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the child was accompanied by a woman; however, the relationship between the woman and the child victim is unknown at this time. Paramedics pronounced the child dead on the scene.

Deputies then quickly established a perimeter to investigate as BSO's Homicide Unit was dispatched to the area to gather more information regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is advised to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.