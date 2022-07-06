Man falls to his death from scaffold in Coral Gables
MIAMI - Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building.
Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene.
Miami-Dade Police will be taking over the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
