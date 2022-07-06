Watch CBS News
Crime

Man falls to his death from scaffold in Coral Gables

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Window washer falls to his death in Coral Gables
Window washer falls to his death in Coral Gables 01:52

MIAMI - Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon. 

It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building. 

Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene. 

Miami-Dade Police will be taking over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.