Man falls to his death from scaffold in Coral Gables

Window washer falls to his death in Coral Gables

MIAMI - Coral Gables police detectives say a man fell to his death from a scaffold on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 200 block of Giralda Avenue at around 1:30 p.m., as the unidentified man fell while he was washing windows on a building.

Police said the man was around 40 years old and was declared dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police will be taking over the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.