Man faces slew of charges, including cocaine possession, lewd & lascivious conduct on child

MIAMI - A South Florida man is facing a slew of charges, including cocaine possession in front of a school, lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under the age of 16 and traveling to meet a minor.

Bond for Moises Ledon was set at $74,500. He was arrested Thursday after a week-long investigation.

Police said Ledon met two middle school students at a market in Hialeah earlier this month.

"He asked the children if they smoked and he told them that he could provide vapes if they did. One of them responded that she smoked vapes and they exchanged phone numbers. Her friend gave him a false number. Later that day, Ledon sent the victim a video message displaying several types of suspected cannabis products."

One of the children told Ledon she was only 11 and didn't have any money to pay.

The arrest report says Ledon sent the young girl a suggestive picture and she asked if that meant he wanted oral sex. His response was "Yes."

One of the girls told police that last week, she and two classmates saw Ledon drive by the middle school and throw a bag out of his car window.

"The bag landed in a grassy area of Stafford Park. Inside the bag was a nicotine vape, marijuana edibles and marijuana buds. The victim kept the vape and disposed of the rest," police said.

The investigation revealed that Ledon tried to lure the victim to his vehicle but eventually left the vape on a slide at a Miami Gardens park after the victim did not appear.

Police confronted Ledon, who ditched his phone while fleeing on foot before being caught in front of a nearby residence.

"Ledon had a backpack that contained suspect cocaine, suspect marijuana and three disposable nicotine vapes," police said.

Ledon was positively identified by the victim and transported to Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center for booking.