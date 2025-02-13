Watch CBS News
Local News

Man faces charges in shootout with police in Lauderhill; second suspect sought

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say
Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say 02:10

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting involving a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and a Lauderhill Police officer after authorities said two armed men opened fire on law enforcement during a joint operation Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Calypso Cay apartments in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Authorities said members of the BSO Gang Investigations Task Force were conducting an operation when two armed men confronted law enforcement and pointed guns at them.

BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said a Broward deputy identified himself, ordered the men to drop their weapons and get on the ground, but they refused and opened fire.

The deputy and officer returned fire, striking one of the suspects, according to Codd.

BSO said Tafari Elliot was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and that the second gunman got away.

Elliot remains hospitalized and faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

No officers were injured and investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

FDLE is reviewing the use of force, while BSO's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the criminal case against Elliot and the second suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the second suspect's whereabouts to contact BSO at 954-321-4200 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.