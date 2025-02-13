Man faces charges in shootout with police in Lauderhill; second suspect sought

Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting involving a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy and a Lauderhill Police officer after authorities said two armed men opened fire on law enforcement during a joint operation Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the Calypso Cay apartments in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street.

Authorities said members of the BSO Gang Investigations Task Force were conducting an operation when two armed men confronted law enforcement and pointed guns at them.

BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd said a Broward deputy identified himself, ordered the men to drop their weapons and get on the ground, but they refused and opened fire.

The deputy and officer returned fire, striking one of the suspects, according to Codd.

BSO said Tafari Elliot was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and that the second gunman got away.

Elliot remains hospitalized and faces two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

No officers were injured and investigators recovered a firearm at the scene.

FDLE is reviewing the use of force, while BSO's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the criminal case against Elliot and the second suspect.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the second suspect's whereabouts to contact BSO at 954-321-4200 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.