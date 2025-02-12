Armed man shot during confrontation with BSO, Lauderhill police, authorities say

Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say

Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say

Armed man wounded in Lauderhill during confrontation with law enforcement, police say

MIAMI - An armed man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday evening after a confrontation with law enforcement during a joint operation involving the Broward Sheriff's Office and Lauderhill Police, authorities said.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, two armed men approached law enforcement officers just before 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Street. An altercation followed, leading a BSO deputy and a Lauderhill police task force officer to open fire.

"One of the armed men was struck and taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment," Codd said. "Investigators were able to recover multiple firearms on the scene this time. The Florida Department of law enforcement will be investigating the state law enforcement-involved shooting."

"Broward Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division will be investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and BSO Internal Affairs will be investigating on an administrative level."

Both the BSO deputy and Lauderhill officer involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

Authorities have not yet provided further details on the condition of the wounded man or any potential charges.