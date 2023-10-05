Man faces charges in robbery, sexual battery of women who thought him to be Uber driver

MIAMI - A man is being held on a $25,000 bond after being accused of sexually battering one woman and robbing another after they told police they got inside his SUV thinking it was an Uber ride.

Police identified the man as Yadir Alejandro Gongora, 39, who is now facing sexual battery and strongarm robbery charges.

Authorities said that victims left a Wynwood nightclub at around 3 a.m. on September 30th and then got into Gongora's black SUV.

The arrest report says Gongora started driving to their Miami Beach hotel, but along the way, pulled over and got into the back seat.

Gongora then took one woman's purse and handed it over to an unidentified person who fled the area. He then got in the back of the SUV and sexually battered the other woman, police said.

According to the arrest report, Gongora fled the scene when he realized the woman who had been sexually battered was trying to call 911.

Through investigative means, police were later able to locate the SUV and took Gongora into custody.

Gongora at first cooperated with police, but then later asked for an attorney when asked to provide a DNA sample. He has denied all allegations.

Uber said that Gongora is not a driver on their platform.