Man, dog dead after fire rips through Dania Beach home

Man, dog dead after fire breaks out in Dania Beach home

A man and his dog are dead after a fire ripped through a Dania Beach residence on Monday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., a neighbor of the man reported the fire at the mobile home on SW 54 Place near N Park Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Crews immediately attacked the fire while a search of the home was conducted.

A man, who was found inside, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, according to officials. A small dog found in a kennel inside the home also did not survive.

The man's family identified him as Robert Santoni.

"Once I seen the smoke coming out, I ran over and knocked on the door. I yelled to my mom to call the fire department," neighbor Jack Freeman said.

Freeman then sprang into action by grabbing a garden hose to try and put the fire out.

"The screen door was locked. I did the door like that (pulling it) because it was locked and I snatched it open. Took the water hose, that's where I stood, the flames were coming out that back window," he said.

Freeman said he fought the fire until the firefighters arrived. Other neighbors said the fire appeared to be contained to a rear bedroom.

"It was more smoke than flames, it looked like there was flames in the back bedroom. I didn't see a lot of flames, there was a lot of smoke coming out of the other side of the house," Ricky Dialsingh said.

More than 30 firefighters from the county and Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to the fire. They were able to get it under control in about 10 minutes and kept it from spreading to nearby homes, according to BSFR.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.