Man dies after crashing motorcycle near Dolphin Expressway

MIAMI — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near the Dolphin Expressway on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on the entrance ramp to westbound State Road 836 (Dolphin Expressway) coming from southbound Northwest 42 Avenue.

Here, FHP stated that the motorcyclist somehow lost control of his vehicle while riding through the curve and collided with the guardrail. He was then thrown from his motorcycle before landing in the roadway, where he died.

His motorcycle then caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.