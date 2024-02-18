Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after crashing motorcycle near Dolphin Expressway

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near the Dolphin Expressway on Sunday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on the entrance ramp to westbound State Road 836 (Dolphin Expressway) coming from southbound Northwest 42 Avenue.

Here, FHP stated that the motorcyclist somehow lost control of his vehicle while riding through the curve and collided with the guardrail. He was then thrown from his motorcycle before landing in the roadway, where he died.

His motorcycle then caught on fire as a result of the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been identified.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 2:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.