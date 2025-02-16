Man dies at hospital after Pompano Beach shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office says

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Pompano Beach, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 12:50 a.m., BSO was called out to reports of a shooting near 700 NW 6th St., prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died, BSO said.

BSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

