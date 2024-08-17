Man dead, at least 2 others hospitalized following Fort Lauderdale triple shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is dead and at least two other men were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Fort Lauderdale early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police was called out to 600 NW 62nd St. about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue found three men suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

All three were then taken to Broward Health Medical Center. Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami that another man, who was not struck by gunfire, was found and also taken to the hospital as a precaution in unknown condition.

One of the men died at Broward Health while the other two with gunshot wounds remain hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Fort Lauderdale Police has not identified the men at this time.

Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami that a preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting happened in the roadway while the men were driving in the area and "the suspect(s) immediately fled" afterward.

No arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue investigating.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint-Jean at (954) 828-5570, the Homicide Tipline at (954) 828-6677 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if they wish to be anonymous.