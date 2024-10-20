Man dead, another wounded in shooting in SW Miami-Dade County; 3rd man detained

MIAMI-DADE - One man died and another was critically injured during a shooting Sunday night, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

A third man was detained and detectives will determine his involvement, detective Angel Rodriguez said.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 21400 block of Southwest 240th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Rodriguez said.

Officers discovered two adult men with apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue determined one of the men was deceased and took the second person to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to the preliminary investigation, the three were involved in an altercation, which escalated when a firearm was produced and shots were fired.

The MDPD Homicide Bureau has assumed the investigation.

A CBS News Miami crew is headed to the scene.