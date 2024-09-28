Man dead and 2 people in custody after fight turns into stabbing in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI — A man is dead and two people are in police custody after a fight escalated into a stabbing at a Miami-Dade County home early Saturday morning.

Around 3:25 a.m., officers were called out to a reported stabbing at 14601 NW 185th St. in Northwest Miami-Dade, where they found the man with apparent stab wounds, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and airlifted the man to HCA Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Two people were taken into custody but no arrests or charges have been filed.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man, the two suspects and another person were all involved in a fight that escalated when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the man, Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident.

Editor's note: It was originally reported that the stabbing had occurred in Hialeah city limits; however, it was revealed that the incident did not take place there.