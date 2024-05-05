Man dead, 2 other people hospitalized following crash in Gladeview

GLADEVIEW — One man is dead and two other people were hospitalized after an early Sunday morning crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Shortly after 2 a.m., Miami-Dade Police responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash near 22nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street in Gladeview.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, they found one man dead on the scene and transported another man and a woman to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.