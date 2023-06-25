Man critically injured, police investigating after overnight shooting in Miami

Police investigating after shooting outside of El Palenque Night Club

MIAMI -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a shopping center leaving a man in critical condition.

The shopping center is located on 11th street and northwest 22nd avenue.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard two shots outside of el Palenque Night Club.

Miami police have not released any information on a suspect.

The scene is currently under investigation by Miami Police.