Man critically injured, police investigating after overnight shooting in Miami

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Police are investigating an overnight shooting at a shopping center leaving a man in critical condition.

The shopping center is located on 11th street and northwest 22nd avenue.

Witnesses on the scene say they heard two shots outside of el Palenque Night Club.

Miami police have not released any information on a suspect.

The scene is currently under investigation by Miami Police. 

First published on June 25, 2023 / 8:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

