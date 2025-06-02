Man climbs light pole in Miramar, refuses to come down for nearly four hours

Man climbs light pole in Miramar, refuses to come down for four hours

There was a strange site in Miramar on Monday morning, when a man climbed up a traffic light pole and refused to come down for almost four hours.

According to Miramar police, this was not the first time the man had done something like this; it was actually the fourth. They said he's done it twice in Miramar and once each in Miami Beach and North Miami Beach.

Around 7:30 a.m., the man climbed up the pole at Miramar Parkway and State Road 7. While perched on the side of the road, police said he waved to those below, blew kisses at them and sang at times. He also unleashed a string of profanities while speaking with crisis negotiators, according to police.

After negotiators patiently tried for hours to get him to come down, he did so on his own around 11:15 a.m.

"It's not our first encounter with him. We had him about two years ago, and we successfully had him dealt with, in terms of getting him the medical care he needs. We continue to work with him and his family. We responded with social workers so he gets the mental health care he needs," police spokeswoman Janice McIntosh said.

Police said after the man came down from the pole he was taken into custody. The arrest report noted he had mental health issues. After he's processed at the police department, social services will step in to determine what's next.