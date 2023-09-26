Man climbs on top of Miramar fire rescue truck, refused to come down
MIAMI - A man who climbed on top of a Miramar Fire Rescue truck on Tuesday morning and who refused to come down, shut down a major intersection in the city.
Chopper4 over the scene at Miramar Parkway and US 441 spotted the alternately sitting and standing on top of the ambulance through sun and rain.
Police have not said how this started but did say the man was no stranger to them.
Traffic in the area was diverted until the situation was resolved around 12:30 p.m.
